Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 20:59 IST
Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders for U.S.-brokered peace deal
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will host the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia for a “historic peace summit”.

