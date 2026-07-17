/Trump claims China hacked U.S. election data | U.S. strikes Iran again | Starship launch aborted

Donald Trump claimed that newly declassified intelligence reveals China compromised millions of U.S. voter records and exposed vulnerabilities in America's election infrastructure. The announcement comes as the U.S. launches a sixth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, while tensions continue to rise across West Asia. CENTCOM also intensified maritime operations near Iran as Ukraine reported deadly Russian missile strikes on Odesa. Meanwhile, North Korea pledged stronger ties with China, SpaceX aborted its latest Starship launch seconds before liftoff, and Japan's stock market plunged amid growing concerns over the AI sector. Stay tuned for the latest international developments, geopolitical updates, defence news, breaking headlines, and global affairs.