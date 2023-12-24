The Pirates of the Red Sea: Houthi Rebels hijack critical waterway

Yemen's Houthis rebels have brought the Gaza war to the Red Sea. Houthis have hijacked a ship, attacked around a dozen others- including a U.S. warship, and are vowing to continue the attacks until the Gaza war comes to an end. Shipping companies have been forced to re-route their vessel in order to avoid the dangerous waters. A U.S-led coalition is promising to defend Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, but it looks like Operation Prosperity Guardian has hit a roadblock even before it could set sail.