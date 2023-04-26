Sweet sixteen birthday party turns into night of horror | World at War

Four people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting at a dance studio on 15th of April. The victims, mostly teenagers, were celebrating a birthday party in downtown Dadeville, Alabama. Alabama law enforcement agency remains tight-lipped regarding the shooting...Instead, they implored citizens to come forward in case of any attack-related information. America, time and again, manages to muster enough strength to come out in solidarity and grieve for lives lost. More pertinent, though, is the question: How many more tragedies America is willing to endure before it arrives at the final solution of stricter gun laws? Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.