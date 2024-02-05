Sri Lanka's JVP delegation visits India | India-Sri Lanka Relations

A delegation led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of Sri Lanka’s leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front) arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a three-day outreach trip. The Indian government had invited a delegation led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of Sri Lanka’s leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front), to New Delhi, in a significant outreach to the island nation’s most popular politician at the moment. Dissanayake met India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and held a productive meeting. Watch to know more!