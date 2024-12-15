Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today for crucial bilateral talks. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening the ties between the two neighboring nations, with discussions likely covering trade, security, and regional cooperation. This diplomatic visit comes at a time of evolving political and economic dynamics in South Asia, with both leaders aiming to enhance their strategic partnership for mutual benefit.
Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake In India Ro Meet PM Modi
Advertisment