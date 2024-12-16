Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake has arrived in India for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. During his visit, President Dissanayake is expected to hold discussions with Indian leaders on key issues including trade, security, and regional cooperation. The visit highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance Sri Lanka-India relations and foster collaboration in various sectors.
Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake Arrives in India for a 3-Day Visit
