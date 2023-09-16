South Africa: Veteran politician Buthelezi given state funeral in Ulundi, supporters pay tribute

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa's veteran politician Buthelezi died at the age of 95 on September 9. He had a procedure for back pain in the month of July and he was later readmitted to a hospital when the pain did not subside. His coffin has reached his home for burial and thousands of supporters have also gathered to pay tributes to him.

