Russian strike kills about 50 in Eastern Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Kyiv says a Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, as they gathered in a cafe for a memorial service in a village in Northeastern Ukraine. Ukraine's interior minister said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.

