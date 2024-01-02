Russia Unleashes Major Missile & Attack on Kyiv & Kharkiv | Gravitas

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, faced a significant assault as Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack, including sophisticated hypersonic weapons. The strike, a response to an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, resulted in civilian casualties, power outages, and extensive damage across the city. Kharkiv also experienced a similar barrage, adding to the casualties and destruction. Ukraine's struggle to balance its defense resources amidst a shortage of surface-to-air missiles highlights the challenges of protecting both front lines and key cities.