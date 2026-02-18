/Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Questions Russia's Commitment To Peace Talks

Russian strikes in Ukraine continued as talks in Geneva began on Tuesday (February 17), President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met for the first of two days of U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with U.S. President Donald Trump pressing Kyiv to act fast to reach a deal to end the four-year conflict. Ahead of the negotiations in Switzerland, Russia carried out airstrikes overnight across swathes of Ukraine, severely damaging the power network in the southern port city of Odesa. Zelensky said the attacks left tens of thousands without heat and water.