/Russia-Ukraine War: Is Britain Fueling Russia's War Machinery? | Gravitas

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 23:00 IST
Fresh scrutiny has emerged over reports that British-made components may have surfaced in Russian weapons systems, raising questions about supply chains and sanctions enforcement. The developments have triggered debate over whether Western technology continues to reach Russia despite sweeping restrictions. The issue highlights broader concerns around export controls, dual-use goods, and the challenges of preventing sensitive technology from entering conflict zones.