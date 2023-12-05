Rising risk of a full-blown nuclear war

On the 2nd of November, when the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, revoked Russia's ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty which is a global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, the move sent a few alarm bells ringing. In an attempt to allay the fears, Moscow said that the revocation will not lead to a resumption of testing. But it added a caveat...the United States has to refrain from any such testing as well. For the record, Russia, erstwhile USSR, tested its last nuclear weapon on 24th October, 1990 whereas United States' last nuclear test was on 23rd September, 1992. In the backdrop of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the revocation has led to increasingly hostile rhetoric and the arms control architecture built since the soviet Union's collapse more than three decades ago has begun to unravel. How credible is the risk of a full-blown nuclear war, especially when viewed in the light of deteriorating Russia-U.S. relations? Perhaps it would be wise to listen to the voices of people affected by these tests and learn from them. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.