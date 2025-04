Blusmart, the electric ride-hailing startup launched in 2018, has suspended its operations following SEBI allegations over fund diversion. The Bengaluru-based company raised over Rs 4,100 crore from investors, including high-profile figures like cricketer MS Dhoni, actress Deepika Padukone, business leader Sanjeev Bajaj, and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.