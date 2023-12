Indian entertainers ruled the roost this year globally. 'Naatu Naatu' had Hollywood dancing as it won the Golden Globes and the Oscars. 'The Elephant Whisperers' established that India was not just about song and dance as the short documentary bagged the Oscars. And finally, Vir Das put Indian comedy on the international stage after winning the Emmys for his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing'.