Pro-Palestine marches across globe, demonstrations call for honour of victims | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, cities around the world have become the backdrop for protests, vigils, and expressions of solidarity from various communities. The demonstrations have highlighted the deep divide in opinions regarding the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

