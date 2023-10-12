Pop sensation Taylor Swift attends the red carpet in blue Oscar De La Renta gown

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Taylor Swift fans were in for a treat at the premiere of her concert film. The pop star made a surprise appearance at the premiere. Right after announcing that Swifties could attend Early Access screenings, Taylor Swift stepped out in a light blue gown.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos