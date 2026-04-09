/Polymarket Shows High-Stakes Bets On Geopolitical Actions

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 23:15 IST
Fresh questions are being raised over unusual betting patterns linked to the Iran war, with prediction platform Polymarket at the centre of the controversy. Massive, well-timed bets placed just before key announcements have triggered insider trading concerns. Some accounts reportedly made huge profits within hours, fuelling suspicions of privileged information access. Experts warn this could challenge the credibility of emerging prediction markets and demand stricter oversight.