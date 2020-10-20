Poll pitch for the 'The Suburban Housewives' | U.S. Election 2020 New York Direct

Oct 20, 2020, 10.35 PM(IST)
With 14 days to US Election 2020, Donald Trump visits the key swing state of Arizona for the sixth time. The President makes his poll pitch to what he calls as 'The Suburban Housewives of America'. WION reports