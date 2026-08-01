/POK Unrest Deepens | Protesters Rally In Lahore Against Police Violence

Protests erupted in Lahore after a police crackdown in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) triggered widespread outrage. Student groups, labour organizations, and progressive activists gathered outside the Lahore Press Club to condemn the violence and express solidarity with activists in the region. Demonstrators raised slogans against the ongoing crackdown and demanded that the Pakistani government initiate dialogue with representatives from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Protesters also voiced support for the Joint Awami Action Committee, which has reportedly been banned by the Pakistani authorities.