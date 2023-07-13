PM Narendra Modi departs for France to attend Bastille Day parade as chief guest
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his 2-day visit to France later today. This will be the Indian prime minister's sixth visit to France. PM Modi departed from India just minutes ago and will reach Paris by mid-day local time. The French government has invited the Indian prime minister to attend the bastille day parade as the chief guest. This is a rare honour since the French do not invite foreign dignitaries to the parade every year.