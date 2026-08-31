/PM Modi's Central Asia push: Can Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan help India diversify trade?

This is PM Modi’s 4th trip to Uzbekistan, and it comes with big numbers attached. Trade crossed $1.3 billion in 2025, India-China trade is up 24% in the first half of 2026, and India is now eyeing 75% of its global trade via FTAs. The timing matters. The 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek on Aug 31-Sept 1 marks 25 years of the Eurasian bloc, and India is asking a real question — can Central Asia help us diversify beyond China? Over 4 days in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the focus is connectivity, energy, critical minerals, and new corridors. It’s not just diplomacy, it’s trade insurance.