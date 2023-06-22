PM Modi & Jill Biden visit Nat'l Science Foundation | 'Aim to make this decade a tech decade'
PM Narendra Modi visited the national science foundation with US First lady Jill Biden. At the event, the Indian Prime Minister invited American students to come to India. According to the white house, more than 200,000 Indian students were studying in the united states as of last year. U.S. Companies are welcoming Narendra Modi warmly. American firms are planning new investments in India, the fastest-growing g20 economy.