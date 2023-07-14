PM Modi in France: Host of events lines up for PM Modi as part of his France visit

As the guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received one of France's most extravagant honours as part of a trip that resulted in significant arms agreements. On Friday, Modi and President Emmanuel Macron watched as French and Indian soldiers marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris, which is lined with trees, and as the French-built Rafale fighter jets India purchased in 2015 participated in a flypast over the Arc de Triomphe.