/Trump administration introduces fixed stay limits for foreign students and journalists

The Trump administration has announced a major overhaul of US legal immigration rules by ending the long-standing policy that allowed international students, exchange visitors and foreign journalists to remain in the country for the duration of their approved programs. Under the new regulations, international students and exchange visitors will receive visas valid for a maximum of four years, while foreign journalists will be limited to 240 days and Chinese journalists to just 90 days. Those wishing to stay longer must apply for extensions or leave the United States and seek new admission. The Department of Homeland Security says the changes are intended to strengthen oversight and prevent long-term visa misuse, while critics argue the policy could discourage global talent, affect American universities and complicate international media operations. The rule is expected to take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.