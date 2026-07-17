/PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train | Indian railways begins green rail revolution

India has launched its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train, marking a significant step toward clean and sustainable rail transportation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 10-coach hydrogen train in Haryana's Jind, where it will begin operations on the Jind–Sonipat route under Northern Railway. The pilot project aims to test hydrogen propulsion technology, dedicated refueling systems, and operational efficiency while reducing carbon emissions and dependence on diesel-powered trains. With this launch, India joins countries such as Germany, Japan, China, and the United States in operating hydrogen-powered rail services. Indian Railways also plans to explore the use of hydrogen technology on heritage routes, supporting its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions and greener transportation.