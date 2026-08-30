/PM Modi Arrives In Bishkek For SCO Summit | Putin Meet, Counterterrorism & Central Asia In Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which also marks 25 years of the grouping. PM Modi’s key priorities at the summit are expected to include security, counterterrorism, connectivity and strengthening India’s engagement with the Central Asian region. The SCO Summit brings together major regional leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the summit. India-Russia relations will be closely watched during the meeting, with defence, trade and energy among the key areas of cooperation. Bilateral trade has grown significantly, driven largely by India’s imports of Russian energy, while New Delhi is also seeking more balanced trade and greater exports to Russia.