/ PM Modi announces fast-track courts for NEET paper leak amid Jantar Mantar protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and strict punishment for those involved in paper leak cases, as protests over the NEET paper leak controversy continue in New Delhi. The Prime Minister said that protecting the future of India's youth is the government's top priority and assured that those who try to harm students' careers will not be spared. Meanwhile, the protest led by student groups continues at Jantar Mantar, with fresh clashes reported between protesters and police. Delhi Police said some individuals attacked officers with stones and bottles, leaving several personnel injured, including senior police officials.