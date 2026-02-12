/Parliament Update: BJP MP Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi in Parliament | WION

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 15:00 IST
In a heated political development, a BJP MP has moved a motion against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the Congress leader misled the House during discussions. This move has intensified parliamentary debates, with both ruling and opposition members expressing strong views. Political analysts suggest the motion could have significant implications for parliamentary proceedings and the credibility of statements made in the House.