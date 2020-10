A Pakistan politician claimed that fearing an attack by India, the Imran Khan Government had abruptly released Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. In a speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm."