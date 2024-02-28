Over 45 attacks by Houthis on vessels since last Nov

Yemen's Houthis announced, on the 22nd of February, that they are banning vessels linked to Israel, the United States and United Kingdom in the Red sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. To this effect, formal notices of the ban were sent by the Houthi's Humanitarian Operations coordination centre to shipping insurers and firms operating in the region. In addition to this, they also pledged to use 'Submarine drones' against US ships, continuing and further escalating their attacks amid the Israel-Hamas war. On the 19th of February, an American MQ-9 reaper drone crashed off the coast of Yemen after being struck by a surface-to-air missile fired by the Houthis. It was the second instance of a MQ-9 Reaper being shot down by the Houthis since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on the 7th of October last year. How potent is the threat posed by the Houthis and who is supplying Houthis with such sophisticated weaponry?