Over 2,100 Indians wield swords in dance of valour to set Guinness World Record

Jan 29, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
A group of 2,126 people came together in a display of culture, art, and valour of Hindu warrior group of Rajput by performing sword dance on Tuesday (January 28) in India's western Gujarat state to create a Guinness World Record.