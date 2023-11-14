ODI WC: Will India's bowlers blow New Zealand away in the semi-final?

India's nine consecutive wins in the group stage of the Cricket World Cup has been largely down to a bowling attack that has not conceded more than 273 in any game. The five frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj have combined for a total of 75 wickets and have been extremely economical as well with all five going under 5 runs-per-over. How do New Zealand negotiate this threat? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore and former New Zealand international Chris Harris discuss New Zealand's options ahead of the first semi-final.