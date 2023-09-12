Nobel laureate Maria Ressa acquitted in Philippines tax evasion case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Maria Ressa, a co-founder of the online news outlet Rappler and a recipient of the Nobel Prize, has won another judicial success in her fight against numerous accusations brought against her under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte by being cleared of a tax evasion allegation in the Philippines.

