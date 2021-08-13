Nepali PM Sher Bahadur Deuba unable to form cabinet after one month of coming to power

Aug 13, 2021, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's the one month anniversary of the Nepali PM Sher Bahadur Deuba. The veteran leader came to power saying he will help stabilize the country. But Deuba has been unable to form the cabinet.
