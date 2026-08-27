/Nepal’s Deadliest Natural Disasters: From Devastating Floods To The 2015 Earthquake | Full Timeline

Nepal has faced a devastating series of natural disasters over the years, from powerful earthquakes and deadly flash floods to landslides, glacial lake outbursts and extreme monsoon rains. As the country confronts another major flood disaster along the Nepal-Tibet border, this report looks back at some of the most significant natural disasters to hit Nepal in recent years. The latest disaster has sent shock waves across the region, with rescue teams racing against time as aid reaches some of the worst-hit areas. Flash floods and mudslides have damaged roads, bridges and homes, while families continue to wait for news of their loved ones. The report looks back at the 2024 Rasuwa flash flood, triggered by a glacial lake outburst, which killed at least eight people and left dozens missing while also washing away the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge. It also revisits the September 2024 floods and landslides, when extreme rainfall affected large parts of Nepal, including Kathmandu, with major river basins severely impacted. In November 2023, a powerful earthquake struck Jajarkot, killing 154 people and injuring hundreds more, while damaging thousands of homes across western Nepal. The timeline also includes the 2021 Melamchi floods, the devastating 2017 monsoon floods, and the catastrophic 2015 Nepal earthquake, one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s modern history.