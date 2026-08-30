/NEPAL FLOOD: 788 Dead, 2,500 Missing | 933 Hydropower Workers Feared Trapped

NEPAL FLOOD LIVE: Nepal is still counting the dead and searching for thousands of missing people, five days after a devastating wall of mud and water tore through the Himalayan border region. The official death toll has climbed to 788, while around 2,500 people remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are battling thick debris, damaged roads and swollen rivers across affected areas along the Trishuli and surrounding river systems. New images show buildings destroyed, roads washed away and infrastructure reduced to rubble after the powerful flood surge swept down from the Tibet region. A major focus of the rescue operation is now on hydropower projects, where workers are feared trapped inside tunnels. More than 100 workers could still be alive across several tunnels, while Nepal’s disaster management authorities have reported around 933 hydropower workers missing since the floods struck. Rescue teams are drilling access points, pumping air through pipes and sending cameras underground in an effort to locate survivors. Nepal is also facing a growing humanitarian and identification crisis as morgues fill and some victims become difficult to identify. Authorities have temporarily buried unidentified bodies after collecting DNA samples and other evidence. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said the samples will be preserved to help identify victims and eventually return them to their families.