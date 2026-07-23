/NEET row: Lawyers recite preamble as NEET protest intensifies across Delhi

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 15:42 IST
The NEET paper leak controversy dominated Day 4 of Parliament's Monsoon Session as protests continued in Delhi and lawyers joined demonstrators by reciting the Preamble to the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts to tackle paper leak cases, while Rahul Gandhi reiterated support for protesting students. The issue has evolved into a major political and constitutional debate, drawing participation from legal professionals, students and opposition leaders.