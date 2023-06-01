NATO Foreign Ministers meet day 2 | Ukraine to get $300 million in military aid from US | WION
The second day of the NATO informal meeting of Foreign Ministers will get underway in Oslo in a few hours. Later today, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will give a joint statement with US Secretary of state Antony Blinken. President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to 300 million dollars. It includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons.