Nashville School Shooting: Demonstrators protest against gun violence in US

Following the latest school shooting in a Nashville school, that left six people dead, including three children, thousands of people protested outside the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, calling for more stringent gun control laws. Earlier, a heavily-armed shooter opened fire, killing 3 adults aged around 60, and 3 children-all of them just nine years old. The Nashville district attorney called it the ultimate crime - when school children and caregivers are the victims of senseless gun violence.