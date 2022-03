The world's population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. More people mean more mouths to feed. With agriculture facing unprecedented challenges, there is a huge shortfall between the amount of food we produce today, and the amount needed to feed everyone. How can we produce enough food for all? Can adopting sustainable agriculture practices and population stabilisation solve the food shortage? We explore the solutions on 'Mission Sustainability - Population Vs Planet - Food for Thought'