Mercedes C-Class vs BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs Lexus ES 300h: Luxury Car Slugfest | WION Pitstop

If you're out in the market for a mid-size luxury sedan, we've got the perfect comparison test for you. We take the Mercedes-Benz C 300d, a diesel mild-hybrid, the Lexus ES 300h, a petrol strong-hybrid, and a purely petrol-powered BMW 330Li Gran Limousine and pit them against each other. Three very different luxury sedans with unique personalities, each one aiming for the same result. So, the question is, is there a clear winner? Find out in our comparison road test.