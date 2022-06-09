Medical Miracle: After 6 months, Cancer vanished in all patients

Published: Jun 09, 2022
There has been a crucial breakthrough in the fight against the cancer. A trial was carried out at a cancer center in New York. Patients were injected with a drug, and after 6 months, cancer tumors vanished in all patients.
