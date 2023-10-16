Lavrov in China: Belt and Road initiative a bid to extend China's global reach

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is on a trip to Beijing ahead of an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Beijing is hosting representatives of 130 countries to mark a decade of its Belt and Road Initiative. The Belt and Road Initiative is a key geopolitical project of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

