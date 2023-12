​At the invitation of the President, Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto will pay a State visit to India from 4-6 December, 2023. He will be accompanied by a high-level official delegation. It will be President William Ruto’s first visit to India in his present capacity. During his stay in New Delhi, President Ruto will meet with the President.