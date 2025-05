Israel's ongoing military operation in Gaza has intensified, with a creeping famine threatening half a million Palestinian residents due to Israel's blockade. Residents report surviving on just one meal per day, while airstrikes continue to take palestinian lives, including 15 displaced individuals at a school turned shelter. Amidst this, Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has declared that that the war on Hamas must continue, even as protests erupt from families of Israeli hostages demanding action from their leaders.