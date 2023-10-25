Israeli envoy expresses concerns on UN Chief's remarks on Israel-Palestine war, demands resignation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the Palestinian territory in response to Hamas attacks, with the crisis deeply dividing the Security Council.

