Israel-Palestine war: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Israeli counterpart Gallant

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday (Oct 12) that there are no conditions on Israel using the ammunition Washington has provided to the West Asian country and hoped that Israeli leadership would do the "right things". "We have not placed any conditions on the provision of this equipment. This is a professional military, led by professional leadership, and we would hope and expect that they would do the right things in the prosecution of their campaign," Austin reportedly said.

