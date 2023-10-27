Israel-Palestine war: There must be independent states of Israel and Palestine: Joe Biden

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The US has been Israel's strongest ally, showing unwavering support for the latter's military actions in Gaza. But Joe Biden's weak stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has angered thousands of American Muslims and Arabs in the country.

