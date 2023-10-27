Israel-Palestine war: Palestine ministry publish names of 7000 killed in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Smaller ground operations into Gaza will continue, according to the Israeli military, which implies that these are steps towards a larger-scale invasion. In response to US authorities who questioned the number, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has made public the names and identification numbers of 7,028 persons it claims have died in the ongoing Israeli assault.

